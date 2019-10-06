Committee to adopt govt schools in Kashmir, Odisha

Karenki Sri Durga Charitable Trust and Sarakari Shaale Ulisi Belesi State Committee have decided to adopt one government school each in Chattisgarh, Odisha and Kashmir for development.

In a meeting convened at the Daddalakadu Upgraded Government Primary School, Sarakari Shaale Ulisi Belesi State Committee chairman Prakash Anchan said that the committee has decided to adopt one school in each of these states and make all efforts to develop them as model schools.

He said that the meeting also decided to urge the state government to provide mid-day meals and milk to all the students of pre-primary schools in the state.

Further, it was decided to urge the government to introduce English medium classes in government school during the next academic year. The government should also earmark funds for insurance and health facilities of children in government schools.