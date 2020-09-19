Committees constituted to create awareness against drugs: Mangalore University Syndicate

Committees have been constituted in all the colleges coming under Mangalore University jurisdiction to create awareness on the ill-effects of drugs and substance abuse, said Mangalore University Syndicate member Ravichandra P.

At the Syndicate meeting of the university, it was decided to strengthen the committees by chalking out plans, he added.

He said substance abuse is rampant everywhere. "There is a need to contain it. Mangalore University will take a step to contain it."

"Measures will be taken to create awareness among the students to not destroy their lives by falling prey to substance abuse," he said.

Syndicate member Ramesh K said, "An awareness programme will be held. A meeting will be convened at the college level to create awareness. A task force will also be constituted in colleges. The government will be appealed to frame tough laws against drugs."

"The students’ union, NSS, NCC and other student bodies will be trained to create awareness. In addition, efforts will be made to create awareness through Mutt heads, religious heads, writers, members of various organisations and others," he said.