‘Community radio helps refresh minds’

Renowned Kannada and Tulu scholar Prof B A Viveka Rai has said that there is a need to create a peaceful atmosphere in a world where the mind is being constantly fed with anxiety, fear and animosity.

He was speaking at the closing ceremony of the decennial year of Community Radio Sarang at the Town Hall.

“The world today is full of people who constantly scream and affect the mind. There is very little patience among people today to listen. Everyone is eager to talk. In the bargain, there seems to be a dearth of good listeners. A medium such as community radio like Radio Sarang is aiding the creation of an environment of good listeners giving something to refresh the mind,” said Rai.

Dr Fr Stanislaus D’Souza, Provincial of Karnataka Jesuit Province, said that it was a great joy to see that Radio Sarang serves the needs of the subaltern communities of Dakshina Kannada – particularly places in and around Mangaluru. “Most of the listeners are from marginal sections of society. In fact, a sizeable audience of this station are physically challenged, many of them blind and some even bedridden. This decennial is not just of Radio Sarang, it is a celebration of all its listeners,” he added.

Two physically challenged listeners of Radio Sarang – Prakash Mangalpady and Abu Bakkar – were gifted modified two-wheelers.

Responding to the gift, Mangalpady said that it was a very kind gesture from Radio Sarang, a community radio station that went beyond merely broadcasting programmes.

Twelve people were also given sewing machines, while street vendors were given giant umbrellas. An audio CD of talks on Tulu folklore, ‘Genada Nade’ by Tulu scholar Dr Ganesh Amin Sankamar, was also released on the occasion.

Rector of St Aloysius Institutions Fr Dionysius Vaz and director of Radio Sarang Dr Fr Melwyn Pinto were present.