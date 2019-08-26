Compensation given to flood victims

Those who lost houses in the recent floods will receive a compensation of Rs 5 lakh soon, Mangaluru South MLA D Vedavyas Kamath assured on Monday.

He was speaking after symbolically handing over the compensation cheques to people whose houses had been partially damaged due to floods at a programme organised at NGO Hall in Hampankatta on Monday. He said that houses at Bengre, Bolara, Jeppinamogaru and the surrounding areas, located on the banks of River Nethravathi, were affected by floods.

“As many as 214 people, whose houses have been submerged were given a compensation of Rs 10,000 each. Five people whose houses were partially damaged had received a compensation of Rs 95,100 each. For the loss of household items, the people will receive compensation of Rs 1 lakh and the people whose houses had been lost completely, will get Rs 5 lakh,” said the legislator.

“Also, sites will be earmarked for rehabilitation. Those who lost houses during floods should not dwell in areas close to the river. This may result in further loss of lives,” he said.

Kamath also stated that, in order to prevent waterlogging and artificial floods, the stormwater drain has been desilted at a cost of Rs 1.89 crore.

Mangaluru taluk Tahsildar Guruprasad was present on the occasion.