'Compensation given to flood victims highest in nation'

The state government is committed to offer pro-poor and pro-people governance in the midst of challenges, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

He was speaking after receiving the guard of honour at 64th Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations organised at Ajjarkadu Grounds here, on Friday.

Bommai, who is also the district in-charge minister of Udupi, said the compensation package offered to flood-hit victims was increased to Rs five lakh (for those who lost houses).

“The compensation is highest in the entire country when compared to the NDRF norms, which offers only Rs 95,000. Even owners of partially damaged houses were compensated,” Bommai stressed.

He said a stable government and unity of the country had been the priority of Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

“The government by abrogating Article 370 and 35A has fulfilled the dreams of Sardar Vallabhabhai Patel.”

He also lauded the contributions of district (Udupi) to the growth of economies in different parts of the world, especially in the middle-east. Thus people in the district should introspect on their contributions to their region, he said.

Bommai said the chief minister had agreed to sort out the problems faced by fishermen. There is a need to generate employment opportunities in the district. He said a task force was formed to look into the promotion of tourism in the district.

The temple tourism along with coastal tourism will be promoted. The task force will submit vision documents in another two months. Thus all attempts will be made to conserve the culture of the region, he said.

An attractive cultural programme was presented by students of schools, including Sri Narayan Guru English Medium High School, Indrali English Medium High School-Udupi, Shantiniketan English Medium School and Government Pre-University College. Government departments like agriculture, horticulture, tourism, labour, transport and Nirmiti Kendra exhibited tableaux highlighting different schemes on the occasion.