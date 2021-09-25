Compensation sought for crop loss

Compensation sought for crop loss

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Sep 25 2021, 22:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 00:33 ist

Demanding suitable compensation for the loss of crops following rain, the residents of Koothi and Edadante villages in Shanthalli hobli submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.

Koothi Rural Development Board president H D Mohan said that the farmers have lost coffee, pepper, banana and ginger following rain.

About 80% of the pepper and 60% of the coffee have been damaged in the villages. The coffee plants are infested with the disease. This will have an impact on the production, he added.

The deputy commissioner promised to look into the issue after discussing the same with the tahsildar.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

crop loss

Related videos

What's Brewing

PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden at White House

PM Modi meets US President Joe Biden at White House

California to strike the word 'alien' from its laws

California to strike the word 'alien' from its laws

'Elon Musk, girlfriend Grimes are semi-separated'

'Elon Musk, girlfriend Grimes are semi-separated'

India wins two silvers at archery world championships

India wins two silvers at archery world championships

China cracks down harder on cryptocurrency

China cracks down harder on cryptocurrency

DH Toon | 'Throw the termites out of Assam!'

DH Toon | 'Throw the termites out of Assam!'

Disney sues to keep rights to Marvel characters

Disney sues to keep rights to Marvel characters

Horns are of no value, the rhinos are

Horns are of no value, the rhinos are

 