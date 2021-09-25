Compensation sought for crop loss

Demanding suitable compensation for the loss of crops following rain, the residents of Koothi and Edadante villages in Shanthalli hobli submitted a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal.

Koothi Rural Development Board president H D Mohan said that the farmers have lost coffee, pepper, banana and ginger following rain.

About 80% of the pepper and 60% of the coffee have been damaged in the villages. The coffee plants are infested with the disease. This will have an impact on the production, he added.

The deputy commissioner promised to look into the issue after discussing the same with the tahsildar.