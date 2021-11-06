Compensation will be given after assessing crop losses: DC

Deputy Commissioner Dr B C Sateesha said that steps will be initiated to distribute compensation for farmers after a report on crop loss is submitted.

Addressing the Kodagu District Growers' Federation, he said, "The report on crop loss is yet to be submitted to the district administration. The officials have taken time for completing the survey as the rainfall has been persistent in the region. Once the report is received, compensation will be disbursed."

The federation had submitted a memorandum to the deputy commissioner seeking compensation for crop losses.

The deputy commissioner said that a survey has been carried out in 22 villages. As rain is continuing in the region, the losses may increase.

Federation general secretary Anneera Harish Madappa said that the district has been facing the issue of crop loss for the last three years. Chilli and arecanuts have been affected by fruit rot disease.

The district has received heavy rainfall this year. If this continues, farmers will incur huge losses, he added.