Competitions in Konkani on April 9

Konkani Bhasha Mandal Karnataka, Konkani Vibhag, and GSB Seva Sangh, Mangaluru, will organise competitions in Konkani on account of World Konkani Day at C V Nayak Hall at 4 pm on April 9.

A competition on the translation of stories from the Kannada/English languages to Konkani (Devnagari script) will be held for students from classes 6 to 10.

A competition of writing 60 Konkani words (Devnagari) equivalent to Kannada/English words will be held for PU or above and the same is open to all.

For details, those interested can contact: Ratnakar Kudva, Secretary, Konkani Bhasha Mandal, Karnataka (‪98864 36116‬).