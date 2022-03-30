Competitions in Konkani on April 9

Competitions in Konkani on April 9

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 30 2022, 00:10 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2022, 01:10 ist

Konkani Bhasha Mandal Karnataka, Konkani Vibhag, and GSB Seva Sangh, Mangaluru, will organise competitions in Konkani on account of World Konkani Day at C V Nayak Hall at 4 pm on April 9. 

A competition on the translation of stories from the Kannada/English languages to Konkani (Devnagari script) will be held for students from classes 6 to 10. 

A competition of writing 60 Konkani words (Devnagari) equivalent to Kannada/English words will be held for PU or above and the same is open to all.

For details, those interested can contact: Ratnakar Kudva, Secretary, Konkani Bhasha Mandal, Karnataka (‪98864 36116‬).

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

competitions in Konkani
World Konkani Day
Mangaluru

Related videos

What's Brewing

Towering ice volcanoes identified on vibrant Pluto

Towering ice volcanoes identified on vibrant Pluto

S P Balasubrahmanyam's last song to be auctioned as NFT

S P Balasubrahmanyam's last song to be auctioned as NFT

Kohli retains top spot as most valued celebrity brand

Kohli retains top spot as most valued celebrity brand

Ticket sales of Chris Rock's shows soar after slap

Ticket sales of Chris Rock's shows soar after slap

10 optical illusion make-ups that left netizens amazed

10 optical illusion make-ups that left netizens amazed

Williams will not forget the Oscars, for wrong reasons

Williams will not forget the Oscars, for wrong reasons

More violence awaits woman refugees fleeing Ukraine

More violence awaits woman refugees fleeing Ukraine

 