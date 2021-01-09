Complaint against Siddaramaiah transferred to Mysuru

Complaint against Siddaramaiah transferred to Mysuru

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • Jan 09 2021, 23:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 23:31 ist

The complaint registered against Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah at Madikeri Rural Police Station has been transferred to Mysuru Rural Police station. 

Siddaramaiah had recently stated that Kodavas consume beef, which had invited wrath from various quarters in the district.

Demanding action against Siddaramaiah for hurting the sentiments of the Kodavas, Karnataka Western Ghats Task Force president Ravi Kushalappa had filed a complaint. 

Siddaramaiah had made the controversial statement during a Congress meeting at Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru.

As the programme was held in Mysuru, the case has been transferred to Mysuru. The police had booked a case under IPC section 153. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Siddaramaiah
complaint
transferred to Mysuru
Kodavas
beef comment

What's Brewing

'I love life': Oldest living Olympic champion turns 100

'I love life': Oldest living Olympic champion turns 100

Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie

Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie

Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?

Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?

Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender

Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender

 