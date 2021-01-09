Complaint against Siddaramaiah transferred to Mysuru

The complaint registered against Opposition Leader Siddaramaiah at Madikeri Rural Police Station has been transferred to Mysuru Rural Police station.

Siddaramaiah had recently stated that Kodavas consume beef, which had invited wrath from various quarters in the district.

Demanding action against Siddaramaiah for hurting the sentiments of the Kodavas, Karnataka Western Ghats Task Force president Ravi Kushalappa had filed a complaint.

Siddaramaiah had made the controversial statement during a Congress meeting at Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru.

As the programme was held in Mysuru, the case has been transferred to Mysuru. The police had booked a case under IPC section 153.