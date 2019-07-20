Complaints galore against private buses

Many students revealed being humiliated by the rash behaviour of conductors in city buses.

At the weekly phone-in programme organised by the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate in Mangaluru on Friday, a student said that in a bus plying to Deralakatte, the conductor used abusive language when he failed to tender exact change. Another student complained that the conductors deny concessional fare to students.

Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil directed the traffic ACP to ask Ullal police to investigate into the matter and lodge a case against the wrongdoers.

A citizen complained that drivers and conductors of private buses urinated in open place near the bus stand. Bus commuters complained that the buses with route numbers 30, 30 B , 47 C were cutting down trips.

A caller said that the buses from Balmatta to the State Bank Circle take diversion through Falnir. A resident of Bejai favoured the need of speed breakers on KSRTC - Bejai Church Road as vehicles were moving at breakneck speed on the road. A resident of Balmatta said the college buses are parked on Balmatta Road, causing inconvenience to people and vehicles.

A resident of Bolara said that a tempo parked on Bolara Marigudi Road since many days was causing inconvenience to the people. A person urged the Police Commissionerate to control the menace of speeding vehicles. A caller complained that many rented houses in the city were being used to consume drugs.

Another resident complained of lack of basic facilities at the rehabilitation centre for project displaced families in Jokatte. A citizen complained about the potholes on the road near the toll collection centre in Brahmarakootlu, Bantwal. DCP (Crime and Traffic) K Lakshmi Ganesh, DCP (Law and Order) Hanumantharaya and Traffic ACP M Manjunath Shetty were present.