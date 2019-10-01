Complete ban on single-use plastic from today

A complete ban on single-use plastic will be effective in Kodagu district from October 2, said Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K Lakshmi Priya.

She said that the Zilla Panchayat will conduct a plastic-free campaign and will create awareness among the public against the ill-effects of plastic, as a part of ‘Swacchata Hi Seva’ campaign.

The campaign will be held in all Gram Panchayats, Town Panchayats and City Municipal Councils in the district from October 2 to 27, following the call given by the Prime Minister.

The district administration has conducted drives to ban single-use plastic items. Awareness will be created through Swacchata Chariot and street plays.

People will be asked to use alternative materials. Plastic recycling will be carried out in association with the local elected bodies.

The campaign will be held in anganwadi centres, schools, community halls, government offices, marriage halls, homestays, resorts, hotels, shops, markets and other places.