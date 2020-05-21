Complete pending works before rainy season: Dist secretary

District In-charge Secretary V Anbu Kumar has directed the officials of various government departments to complete development works as the rainy season was approaching.

He was chairing a meeting at DC's office on the control of Covid-19 and precautionary measures for the rainy season on Wednesday.

Kumar said that the departments concerned should provide necessary facilities to the agriculturists. "The engineering department should complete all pending works," he said.

Stating that the district administration of Kodagu has been managing the Covid-19 situation well, he said more precautions should be taken in the days to come. Special attention should be provided to the people coming from other states and foreign countries.

Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that the NDRF team would arrive at the district soon. Funds are being released to the gram panchayat, city municipal councils and town panchayats.

Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer K Lakshmipriya, Assistant Commissioner T Javaregowda, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Sneha, District Health Officer Dr K Mohan and Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences Dr Cariappa were present in the meeting.