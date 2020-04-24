‘Complete repair work of houses, bridges, roads'

‘Complete repair work of houses, bridges damaged in rain’

DHNS
DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Apr 24 2020, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2020, 21:27 ist

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi directed officials to complete the work on repair of buildings, houses, bridges and roads that were damaged in the rain last year, at the earliest.

Chairing a meeting, he said in spite of the release of funds, the work on houses, schools, bridges and roads had not been completed.

A total of 2,612 houses were damaged and the work on 1,616 houses have been completed. The work on 548 houses are in progress and 430 works are yet to be taken up.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham said that 16 acres of land had been identified at Angadi, Mavinakere and B Hosalli for the construction of houses. Title deeds have already been issued to a few beneficiaries. A few have refused to collect the title deeds for the identified land.

He said that the government has released Rs 20 crore for the repair of school and college buildings, roads, bridges and government buildings that were damaged in rain.

The deputy commissioner said that the district had 3,500 PPE kits and masks. “We have placed a demand for another 5,000 masks,” he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Complete works
CT Ravi
BJP

What's Brewing

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

How to snack healthy during the coronavirus lockdown

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

At Israeli spring festival, hugs missed

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Rakshit Shetty: Studies always took backseat at school

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

Lockdown: Marriage plans put on hold by coronavirus

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

In Africa, coronavirus pandemic also spells food crisis

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

India's lower mortality rates defy COVID-19 trend

So what’s cooking for F&B?

So what’s cooking for F&B?

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

India’s once lavish weddings now take place on Zoom

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

Sachin: The gargantuan shadow of a diminutive Maratha

 