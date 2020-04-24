‘Complete repair work of houses, bridges damaged in rain’

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi directed officials to complete the work on repair of buildings, houses, bridges and roads that were damaged in the rain last year, at the earliest.

Chairing a meeting, he said in spite of the release of funds, the work on houses, schools, bridges and roads had not been completed.

A total of 2,612 houses were damaged and the work on 1,616 houses have been completed. The work on 548 houses are in progress and 430 works are yet to be taken up.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham said that 16 acres of land had been identified at Angadi, Mavinakere and B Hosalli for the construction of houses. Title deeds have already been issued to a few beneficiaries. A few have refused to collect the title deeds for the identified land.

He said that the government has released Rs 20 crore for the repair of school and college buildings, roads, bridges and government buildings that were damaged in rain.

The deputy commissioner said that the district had 3,500 PPE kits and masks. “We have placed a demand for another 5,000 masks,” he added.