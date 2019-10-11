Complete your verification before Oct 15, says DC

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Roopesh appealed to the voters on completing the verification of their names and other details in the electoral roll before October 15.

Addressing mediapersons at the DC’s office on Friday, Sindhu Roopesh said, “10 % of verification was carried out in the district so far. Out of the 1724458 total voters, 179034 had verified their EPIC details in the electoral roll.” The Electors Verification Programme (EVP) will end on October 15 and all should verify the details on the elector’s list before the deadline, the deputy commissioner said.

The verification also can be done through the National Voters’ Service Portal (NSVP) website, voter helpline number 1950, through booth level officers, at the Community service centres and voter facilitation centres. A voter facilitation centre was also opened at the DC’s office. Additions and corrections could be done during the process, by submitting documents, Sindhu added.