Completely waive farmers’ loans, says JD(S) leader

“Earlier, the BJP leaders had urged the Congress - JD(S) coalition government to provide complete loan waiver to the farmers. Now that the BJP has come to power, it is their turn to implement the complete loan waiver,” said JD(S) state committee vice president H H Devaraj.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, he said that the MLAs from BJP, both inside and out of the Legislative Assembly were demanding complete loan waiver.

B S Yeddyurappa had taken oath as the chief minister, sporting a green shawl.

If he has a real concern for farmers, he should completely waive the loans availed by farmers from nationalised and cooperative banks, he said.

Former Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy had given a pro-farmer administration during the past 14 months of the Congress-JD(S) coalition government.

Devaraj stressed that irrigation and lake rejuvenation projects received a lot of attention during this period. Farmers’ loans to the tune of Rs 48,000 crore was waived off. The Auradkar report was implemented on the demand of the state police department.

The former chief minister had granted Rs 50 crore towards the upgrading of the district hospital in Chikkamagaluru and Rs 10 crore towards the completion of Karagada lift irrigation project, said Devaraj.

JD(S) district committee President Ranjan Ajith Kumar said that the government should take measures to control the wild elephant-human conflict in Mudigere region.

JD(S) leaders Holadagadde Girish, Chandrappa, Jayaraj Urs and Ramesh were present.