Complimentary stay for defence personnel at homestay

A coffee planter and his dentist wife are offering ‘complimentary stay’ to retired and serving defence personnel at their homestay in a coffee estate on the Western Ghat areas of Chikkamagaluru.

“By word of mouth, many defence personnel have been coming over to our ‘Hideaway Homestay’, and enjoying our hospitality,” inform a smiling Venugopal and his wife Dr Shambhavi.

“The family members accompanying the defence personnel will be offered discounts,” they added.

Venugopal and Shambhavi, who have been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, informed that their offer of free rooms is an expression of gratitude to the defence personnel who have served the country selflessly.

“Many soldiers posted on the borders make many sacrifices. We have also seen how they risk their lives during natural calamity operations,” they pointed out.

The homestay offers a breathtaking view of the coffee plantation. Venugopal said that his guests had expressed feeling energised by waking up in the morning to the chirping of birds like Minivets, plovers, peacocks and bulbuls.

“Many guests also like the taste of the local cuisine prepared by our homestay caretaker Venkatesh’s wife Vanajakshi. The local cuisine includes rice flour rotis, lentils, raita and spicy non-vegetarian dishes,” said Venugopal.

In the morning, Venkatesh also doubles as a guide and conducts an hour-long walk around the coffee estate.

The homestay is in the vicinity of all the must-see places like Mullayanagiri, Datta Peetha, Kemmannugundi, Manikyadhara Falls and the coffee museum.

“To ensure that the self-respect of serving and retired defence personnel is not dented, we charge nominally for the food during their stay in Hideaway Homestay,” said Venugopal, a third generation planter who diversified into heritage construction business.