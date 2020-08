A man died and two others suffered injuries when a compound constructed with bricks collapsed during a shramadaan, at Madukodi in Ammunje village of Bantwal taluk.

According to the police, the deceased is Janardhan (35), son of Neelaya Poojary, a resident of Shambhur. The injured, Sooraj and Rishab, have been rushed to a hospital in Mangaluru for treatment.

The incident occurred when a building was being cleared through shramadaan.