Compound wall collapses in Kuloor, labourer killed

A labourer was killed and two others escaped unhurt when a compound wall of a house collapsed, at Kuloor on Saturday.

The deceased is Umesh of Neermarga. While others who escaped are Basavaraj and Narayana.

The work on the house of Jagadeesh was under progress when the mishap occurred. The compound wall built of laterite stone collapsed and Umesh remained under the debris. The police and fire service personnel rushed to the spot and removed severely injured Umesh and rushed him to hospital, where he was declared dead.