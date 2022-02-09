Computer centre inaugurated in MU campus

Computer centre inaugurated in MU campus

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Feb 09 2022, 22:55 ist
  • updated: Feb 09 2022, 23:18 ist

Mangalore University Vice Chancellor P Subrahmanya Yadapadithaya inaugurated a sophisticated computer centre established in the varsity campus on Wednesday.

The computer centre, located in the basement of the New Faculty Building, offers approximately 88 PCs and all required amenities, such as internet and overhead projectors. Along with the new systems, the centre now has several well-maintained old computers, he said.

“This central system has been designed to obviate the need for each department to have its own laboratory. This will help with managing costs and human resource utilisation,” he added.

