Concession on rent requested

No shops except those selling essential items were opened during the lockdown in the last two and a half months. Therefore, the shop owners should provide a concession to the merchants, in the monthly rent, requested Machettira Kushu Kushalappa, Chokira Prabhu Poovappa and Napanda Udaya.

Making the request on behalf of the Napoklu Chamber of Commerce, they said that the highest business takes place during the months of April and May.

But, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the business is dull for the last two years. The families of merchants are suffering, they said.

Therefore, the district administration should take measures to provide them relief. The owners of the buildings should provide concession on the rents, on humanitarian grounds, they added.