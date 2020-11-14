Conditional approval for sale of green crackers in Kodagu

The Kodagu district administration has given conditional approval for the sale of green crackers in the district.

To give clarity on green crackers, the state government has stated that green crackers can be identified through the distinct green logo of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) - National Environmental Engineering Institute (NEERI).

The district administration has given permission for the sale of green crackers within the stipulated time of the day.

The authorities have urged the cracker sellers to adhere to the guidelines of the government.

The permission has been given for selling green crackers at Kushalnagar, Kodlipete, Shanivarasanthe, Somwarpet, Suntikoppa, Hebbale and Virajpet.