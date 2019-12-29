Condolences pour in for Pejawar seer

People from all walks of life have condoled the death of Pejawar seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami.

Mangalore MLA D Vedavyas Kamath said, “The seer had worked for the eradication of poverty, started ‘Anna Dasoha’ and worked towards the social justice through various programmes. He was an icon of country’s culture and had upheld humanitarian values along with spirituality.”

Bishop of Mangalore Diocese Rev Peter Paul Saldanha said, ‘‘Shree Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt is a great religious leader who strove relentlessly for the betterment of the society. We offer our heartfelt condolences and pray that God grant him eternal rest.’’

Minister for Fisheries and Port Kota Srinivas Poojary said the seer believed in social justice and worked towards the eradication of untouchability.

Udupi Diocese Bishop Rev Dr Jerald Lobo said, ‘’The demise of Pejawar seer, who had fought against untouchability, has saddened me. He was known for his ‘Pandithya’ and had concern for the society.”

Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade said, ‘’Pejawar seer was a guru for all. He was guiding and motivating the society throughout his life.’’

Mangalore North MLA Dr Bharath Shetty said, “The seer’s death is a great loss to the world. His thoughts will always guide the society.’’