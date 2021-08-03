Conduct election for posts of CMC president, vice president: KPCC spokesperson

KPCC spokesperson T P Ramesh urged the authorities concerned to conduct an election for the posts of president and vice president of Madikeri City Municipal Council.

Even though two months have passed since the CMC elections, the election to the posts of president and vice president have not been announced, he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic was rampant when the election for the 23 wards of the CMC was held. There is no point in quoting the reason of the pandemic for postponing the election to the posts of the president and vice president, said Ramesh.

On the other hand, the government is planning elections for the posts of president and vice president in Gonikoppa and Ponnampet Gram Panchayats. Why this step-motherly treatment, he asked and alleged that the MLAs from the district are failing to voice the people’s aspirations to the government.

“Without the leadership of elected representatives, the CMC administration has lost control. People have been complaining about the inordinate delay in public works. The CMC commissioner needs to speed up the works. The files should move faster,” said Ramesh.

He further said that there are complaints regarding massive corruption in the CMC.

He urged the deputy commissioner to direct the CMC officials to take up works of public importance immediately.

In the city, the pedestrian crosses are not fit for use. Also, streetlights need urgent repair. The contractors of streetlight maintenance have not been doing any work, he alleged and stressed that the election of the president and vice president is necessary to solve people’s problems.

Ramesh warned to hold a protest in front of the CMC building if no steps are taken to conduct the elections immediately.