‘Conduct road safety meeting every month’

The meeting on road safety should be conducted every month, said Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati.

Speaking at the meeting organised by Road Safety Committee, Korlapati said that 130 road accidents were reported in the district from January till now. There is an urgent need to create awareness and to take additional measures to promote road safety programmes. “Officials should conduct a meeting every month and should report about the programmes organised to ensure road safety.

Korlapati directed the officials to give details about the accidents that occurred in the district in the past three years. “All the taluk-level department officials concerned should have complete information about the accidents that were reported in their jurisdictions,” she added.

Stating that departments that are part of the road safety should be take up elaborate measures to promote the programmes, Korlapati said that painting competitions should be organised and the compound of schools should be painted with the messages about road safety.

She said the officials concerned should provide details of the schools that are involved in the road safety programmes by August first week, so that the teachers who are part of the campaign can be felicitated on August 15.

Any organisation, including private schools, that are voluntarily part of the road safety programmes will be identified and honoured, Korlapati added. She said that the heads of school should be informed if the school vehicles are found carry children in excess of the prescribed number.

The school bus/vehicle number should be noted down by the department and the school administrative board should also have information about the parents who are sending their children in the school vehicles, Korlapati added.

She directed the officials to organise road safety programmes in four schools in each gram panchayat on every Saturday. She also sought a detailed report about the programme.

The deputy commissioner said that 104 PU Colleges should be made into a group and a supervisor should be appointed. These supervisors will monitor students who ride two-wheelers without licence.

DC said that documentaries, art works, films and Yakshagana should be used by the RTO and police to promote road safety measures.

SP Nisha James said there was Rs 8.33 lakh under road safety funds. This will help the department to purchase the equipment required for road safety promotion, she added.