'Conduct survey on farmland left fallow for years'

Conduct survey on farmland left fallow for years, B C Patil directs officials

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • May 05 2020, 15:40 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 15:40 ist
Agriculture Minister B C Patil

Agriculture Minister B C Patil directed officials from Agriculture Department to conduct a survey on farmland that has been left fallow over the years in the district. A detailed report on the same should be submitted at the earliest. 

When MLA Rajesh Naik brought the issue of farmers who have left paddy fields fallow in the district getting subsidy from the government, the minister directed officials to conduct a survey on farmlands that have been left fallow. 

He was speaking during a review meeting at DC's office in Mangaluru. 

The minister said that the Finance Department has given permission to recruit 2,236 Raitha Mithras for gram panchayats. The process for starting 724 mobile agri-health clinics as announced in the budget has been initiated. The mobile agri-health clinics will be handed over to Raitha samparka kendras in the state shortly, said the minister.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
B C Patil
Mangaluru
Karnataka
farmlands

What's Brewing

Recently recovered produce virus-specific antibodies

Recently recovered produce virus-specific antibodies

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

Lockdown: Cuban artists make music, dance on rooftops

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

With restrictions eased, migrants clamour to leave city

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Firms leaving China offered over 4.6 L hectares of land

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Social distancing thrown to wind as liquor shops open

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

Taking stock: What we know, what we don’t

 