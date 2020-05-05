Conduct survey on farmland left fallow for years, B C Patil directs officials

Agriculture Minister B C Patil directed officials from Agriculture Department to conduct a survey on farmland that has been left fallow over the years in the district. A detailed report on the same should be submitted at the earliest.

When MLA Rajesh Naik brought the issue of farmers who have left paddy fields fallow in the district getting subsidy from the government, the minister directed officials to conduct a survey on farmlands that have been left fallow.

He was speaking during a review meeting at DC's office in Mangaluru.

The minister said that the Finance Department has given permission to recruit 2,236 Raitha Mithras for gram panchayats. The process for starting 724 mobile agri-health clinics as announced in the budget has been initiated. The mobile agri-health clinics will be handed over to Raitha samparka kendras in the state shortly, said the minister.