‘Confidence along with medication helps overcome Covid-19'

Confidence can help overcome many hurdles and Covid-19 is one of them, said Kishore Rai Kattalekadu, a Covid survivor.

His health suddenly deteriorated on April 25 and he suffered headache, fever and body ache. The very next day, he visited the Designated Covid Hospital in Madikeri and gave samples for testing.

He took the prescribed tablets from the hospital and remained in home isolation from the same day as he suspected that he might have contracted Covid-19.

Kishore, soon after coming home, sanitised all the things that he had touched. He also stayed in a separate room. As expected, the test result came positive.

However, no one in the house panicked as he had prepared them mentally. All of them adjusted to the change.

Especially, his 80-year-old grandmother had risks of contracting the virus. Therefore, utmost care was taken to protect her. It was ensured that nobody came in contact with Kishore.

He had lost the sense of taste, but, he took proper food without fail. He also kept his distance from television and social media and did not pay heed to rumours.

Kishore Rai listened to music and spoke to his friends over the phone, to cope with the boredom and made sure that he took proper rest. After one month, he is now fully recovered.