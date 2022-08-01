Confident in police team's ability to solve Karnataka murders: Praveen Sood

Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG and IGP) Praveen Sood expressed confidence in the police teams' ability to solve the murder of Praveen Nettaru and Mohammed Fazil by arresting the culprits at the earliest.

Efforts are being made to not only secure and arrest the accused but also identify the organisation, or ideology if any, behind the murder.

“The police are working with the central agencies including NIA in connection with the Praveen Nettaru’s murder case. The investigations are in progress. Mere arrest is not sufficient, we have to collect evidence to get them punished,” Sood told mediapersons.

The DG and IGP held detailed discussions with the DK SP, Commissioner of Police, DK Deputy Commissioner, IGP (western range) on the law and order situation in the district after three murders that shook the district within a span of two weeks.

“The NIA is working with us from day 1. We are also seeking assistance from other central investigation agencies. At an appropriate time, the case pertaining to the murder of Praveen Nettaru will be handed over to the NIA. We will continue our investigation into Praveen Nettaru’s case till the accused are arrested,” said Praveen Sood.

“When a murder occurs, we do not see if its a Hindu or Muslim or Christian or background pertaining to political parties. Evry murder is investigated with the same dedication and gets equal attention by the police team. In connection with the murder of Masood in Bellare, the police have already arrested eight persons and the investigation has denied any communal angle in the murder case.”

To a query on the link between the murder of Praveen Nettaru in Bellare and Fazil at Mangalpete in Surathkal, the DG and IGP said that it is premature to comment on it. “It is while filing chargesheet that we come out in detail with the motive behind the murder. We can not come to a conclusion based on the speculations,” he added.

The police will ensure that no innocents are punished and no innocents are chargesheeted. The police have a free hand in the investigation. If there was no free hand, will be the police were able to arest all eight in connection with the murder of Masood? he sought to know.

The accused in all the three murder cases will be booked and action will be initiated against them. Already, two persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Praveen Nettaru and the owner of the car that was used by the assailants in the murder of Fazil too has been arrested. Based on the clues given by the arrested, the police will arrest the culprits shortly.

Further, he said whenever an incident occurs in the society, there is someone who has seen it and came across it. Such individuals should assist the police in the investigation. The citizens too have a responsibility towards law and order in the society.