Confusion over waste collection in Suntikoppa

The confusion over the collection of wet and dry waste from households and business establishments by the Gram Panchayat has led to a garbage menace in Suntikoppa.

The Gram Panchayat has set up a waste management unit recently.

Accordingly, awareness was created among the people on segregating wet and dry waste before handing them over to the waste collectors.

Initially, the Gram Panchayat had allowed the public to dump waste into the bins kept beside the road in various layouts. However, the bins have now been removed.

The Gram Panchayat has arranged tractors and autos to collect waste from various layouts.

The Gram Panchayat has also distributed two buckets to the households to segregate dry and wet waste. However, many alleged that waste collectors fail to collect the waste kept in the bins in front of the houses till evening.

Failure to fix timing

The failure to fix prescribed timing for collecting waste has created confusion, said the residents.

“The employees working in government and private sector and labourers are unable to wait for the waste collectors to visit the households. If the time is fixed, then we can keep the bins outside the house,” said the local residents.

Without proper management, many people still dump waste into the drains and by the side of electricity poles. The stray dogs then scatter the dumped waste into the entire locality.

Local residents Mohan, Sunil, Savitha said, “The Gram Panchayat should find a solution to the garbage menace.”

Residents Chidananda, Sujatha, Ranjini said, “The traders open their shops only after 8 pm. The tractors return by 7.30 am. Should we reach the shops so early to hand over the garbage? The Gram Panchayat should have a proper discussion and come to a decision.”

Suntikoppa Panchayat Development Officer Venugopal said, “Confusion over waste management will prevail in the initial stage. The public should join hands with the Gram Panchayat in managing the garbage effectively.”