'Cong behind death of Santosh Patil'

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel accused the Congress of being behind the death of Belagavi-based contractor Santosh Patil.

“No death note was found in the room where his body was found in Udupi. It was only through WhatsApp messages that he accused Eshwarappa and his associates of demanding a 40% commission. The investigation into the death is in progress. The probe will bring out the truth,” he told reporters in Mangaluru.

“Why did your (Siddaramaiah) government fail to arrest K J George after DySP M K Ganapathi ended his life. About 24 Hindu activists were murdered during the tenure of Siddaramaiah as CM. Siddaramaiah should have been sent to prison then. The state Congress president who is out on bail should have been inside the jail. There are over 10 cases against the state Youth Congress president. Congress should not fight outside the prison, they should fight inside the prison,” he mocked.

Kateel accused Congress of politicising the death and said that Congress does not have any moral right to protest in connection with the death of Santosh Patil.

To a query, Kateel said that the state executive meeting of the BJP will be held in Hosapete from April 16. BJP National President J P Nadda, National General Secretary B L Santhosh, BJP Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh and others will take part. The meeting will discuss the next Assembly elections in Karnataka and the party's preparation for the election.