Cong demands action against Mani Uttappa

The Congress staged a protest in Chettalli on Sunday, demanding action against Ballaranda Mani Uttappa who, allegedly misbehaved with a woman leader from Congress during the Gram Sangha in Chettalli recently.

Shouting slogans against Mani Uttappa and the BJP, the Congress leaders took out a protest rally on the main road and formed a human chain at the bus stop.

Addressing protestors, Congress leader and KPCC Legal Cell president A S Ponnanna said the high-handedness by BJP leader Ballaranda Mani Uttappa has made the people of the district hang their heads in shame.

Even though the woman had submitted a complaint, the police have not considered the case seriously and have issued station bail to Uttappa, succumbing to political pressure, he said and condemned the move by the police department.

District Congress Committee president Dharmaja Uttappa said that the misbehaviour with the elected member is condemned.

Ballaranda Mani Uttappa, the accused, should be expunged. Such incidents should not repeat in future, he said and warned of intensifying the protests if the victim woman is not provided with justice.

KPCC spokesperson Chandramouli said that every person is entitled to respect the Constitution. But, BJP leaders are behaving as if the Constitution and the laws do not apply to them.

Congress leader Dr Mantar Gowda asked who has tied the hands of police. Ballaranda Mani Uttappa has misbehaved with the woman. Despite this, he was not arrested.

Where is protection for women? If this is the condition of an elected member what about the common people? he asked.

People should teach a lesson to the BJP, he added.

Zilla Panchayat former member V P Shashidhar alleged that Ballaranda Mani Uttappa is trying to create unrest in the region.

If the police want to retain their respect, they should act as per the law, he said and warned of staging protest against the police if justice is not provided to the woman.