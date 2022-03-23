Cong demands Rs 25 lakh ex gratia to family of Dinesh

Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress president Pushpa Amarnath said the government should sanction an ex gratia amount of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Dinesh, from Dharmastala, who was murdered recently.

The party will launch a protest if the government does not sanction the compensation of Rs 25 lakh, she said.

“The BJP government has sanctioned Rs 25 lakh to the family of Harsha, a 23-year-old Bajrang Dal activist murdered in Shivamogga. However, only Rs 8 lakh has been sanctioned to the family of Dinesh. Why such disparity in death too? Mahila Congress will hold a protest until the family gets justice,” she added.

On the murder of RTI activist Vinayaka Baliga, she said the family failed to get justice even after six years.

Contest

As part of International Women’s Day celebrations, All India Mahila Congress has invited short videos from women to prove their achievements, said Pushpa Amarnath.

Women may send videos of three minutes length showing their achievements to the state Mahila Congress before April 8. State-level winners list will be announced on April 14. Later, a national-level contest will also be held, she said.