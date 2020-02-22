Cong provoking anti-national statements, says Kateel

BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged that Congress was provoking youth to make anti-national statements.

He told reporters in Puttur on Saturday that in the name of protest against CAA, anti-national statements were being issued and a few youth are engaged in anti-national activities. Naxal and Maoist principles are highlighted to mislead the people.

"The Congress is motivating such people," he alleged.

"Those born here and had food from this land, raising slogans in favour of Pakistan amounts to anti-national activity. Stringent action should be initiated against student activist Amulya Leona. There is a need to find out about vested interests behind her. Action should be initiated against organisers who had invited Amulya to the protest," said Kateel.

"By initiating stringent action, the government should ensure that such incidents do not recur again," he added.