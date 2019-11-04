Cong requests President to dismiss BJP govt in state

The mean political games being played by the Bharatiya Janata Party have been exposed through the alleged video on ‘Operation Kamala’. The President of India should initiate disciplinary action against Union Home Minister and BJP National President Amit Shah and against BJP leaders in Karnataka, urged Kodagu district Congress leaders.

Conducting a protest in front of the DC’s office in Madikeri, Congress leaders shouted slogans against Amit Shah and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The protesters meanwhile urged them to step down from their posts.

Speaking on the occasion, District Congress unit President K K Manjunath said that there is video footage to prove the fact that the BJP toppled the former coalition government through illegal means.

As many as 14 Congress MLAs and three JD(S) MLAs were made to resign through Operation Kamala. But, the state and the national leaders of the BJP have been claiming so far that there is no involvement of BJP in the resignation of the 17 MLAs. But now, it has been proved that the BJP is behind the entire drama, the protesters said.

The Congress leaders also pointed out that during the executive meeting of BJP in Hubbballi, Yediyurappa has stated that the BJP could form the government due to the sacrifices by the 17 MLAs.

“It is not fair to forget them and they should be offered positions,” he has said. This video of the chief minister has gone viral on social media. Yediyurappa himself has admitted that it was he who spoke on the video clip, they said and accused the BJP of carrying out unconstitutional activities.

BJP national president and BJP state leaders have conspired to topple the earlier coalition government. The President of India should direct necessary action to be initiated against the BJP leaders and should dismiss the state government, the protesters said.

A memorandum was submitted to the President of India through Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr Sneha.

MLC Veena Achaiah, Senior Congress leader Mittu Changappa, T P Ramesh, Block Congress President Appu Ravindra, leaders Abdul Razak, Hosuru Suraj and City Woman Congress President Parvathi took part in the protest.