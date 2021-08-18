Cong workers demand action against indisciplined members

Congress workers urged the senior leaders to initiate strict action against the leaders who have been carrying anti-party activities.

During the executive committee meeting of the Block Congress held on Tuesday, at the block Congress office on Market Road, the party members demanded suitable posts to those who have been working honestly for the party.

Some workers condemned the actions of those who have been neglecting the local leaders and have been visiting the houses of senior leaders, only for posts.

Discussions were carried out to finalise strategies towards bringing victory to the Congress party in the upcoming elections.

Presiding over the meeting, Kushalnagar Block Congress president B S Anantkumar said that the BJP has been spreading communal hatred in the society, for the sake of power.

Every member of Congress should fight against BJP in the next elections, he added.

MLC Veena Achaiah said, "The BJP has been dreaming about Congress-free Kodagu. We should not let it happen. All misunderstanding within the party should be sorted out and the members should unitedly fight towards the victory of the Congress."

Former minister B A Jeevijaya said that the condition of people under the administration of BJP in the country has turned pathetic.

The Constitution is not respected by the ruling party. The BJP has only been carrying out propaganda and giving false assurances to people, he added.

Kodagu district Congress working president Dharmaja Uttappa said that leaders from Congress who have been thinking of leaving the party should give a second thought. If they go to another party, they might not get the respect that they need.

District Congress Committee former president K K Manjunath Kumar, leaders P C Hassainar, Mithun Hanagal, K M Lokesh, S N Rajarao, Surayya Abrar and others were present.