Cong workers detained for attempt to picket hotel

Congress party workers led by former Youth Congress president Mithun Rai on Tuesday attempted to picket hotel Ocean Pearl, the venue of the BJP divisional-level core committee meeting.

A police team led by Mangaluru Commissioner of Police N Shashi Kumar and DCP Hariram Shankar stopped the Congress party workers and took them into custody. They were later released by the police.

Congress workers urged the BJP government to sack Minister K S Eshwarappa after the contractor Santhosh Patil was found dead in a hotel room.

The protest resulted in traffic congestion on the narrow stretch of road near Navabharath Circle.

Youth Congress members also staged a protest in front of the hotel in Udupi where Santhosh Patil was found dead in a room and demanded the resignation of Eshwarappa.

SDPI members too staged a protest in Ajjarakadu in Udupi.

‘Book KSE’

KPCC Vice President P V Mohan said that Eshwarappa should be arrested under section 306 (Abetment of suicide) of IPC.

Patil’s wife had said that he had died under suspicious circumstances. It was not an unnatural death, said Mohan.

“All attempts are being made to mislead the investigation. The CM failed to act when Eshwarappa was accused of receiving a 40% commission. Instead, he acted as a puppet in hands of Sangh Parivar, he added.