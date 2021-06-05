Congress demands free vaccines for all

  • Jun 05 2021, 23:26 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 23:38 ist
Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal receives a memorandum from the District Congress Committee in Madikeri.

The District Congress Committee has submitted a memorandum to the President of India through Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, urging him to direct the Centre to ensure free vaccines for all citizens of India.

A delegation led by DCC working president Thithira Dharmaja Uthappa met the deputy commissioner and discussed the need to provide free vaccines to all.

He said the poor and labourers are in distress. They should be given the jab for free.

MLC Shantheyanda Veena Achaiah, KPCC spokesperson T P Ramesh, district Congress spokesperson Tatu Monnappa and others were present.

