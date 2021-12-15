Congress has lost basic discipline: B L Santhosh

BJP national organising secretary B L Santhosh said that Congress is ignorant about the sacrifices made by the BJP for the country.

Speaking at a programme organised for the heads of Shakti Kendras, the BJP leader said that the first leader to be recognised is Shyama Prasad Mukherjee for his priceless sacrifice.

But Congress has lost all basic discipline and manners. The leaders come up with baseless statements with uncontrolled tongues, he said.

He added that responding to Siddaramaiah's remarks is useless.

"Siddaramaiah is anti-RSS. He also opposed the naming of a bridge after the BJP leader Veer Savarkar. The former chief minister is arrogant," he alleged.

He urged the Congress leader to read about the history of Mukherjee.

The opposition is completely inactive, he said.

Santhosh said, "Siddaramaiah should understand his position as he is already moving towards horizon and there seems no future for him. There is also no need to react to the allegations made by the opposition parties."

He said the Legislative Council election results is an answer to the people who were questioning the relevance of the house.

The voters in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have proved that they cannot be purchased. The politicians should also abide by ethical values and they should not sell themselves, he added.

He maintained that BJP is voted for its pro-people approach and the party is well identified with the lower strata of the society.

BJP will always be preferred for its development initiatives, he added.