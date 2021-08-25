Congress leader accuses BJP of ignoring Kodagu

Kumar said that under the BJP government, no minister's post has been given to MLAs from Kodagu

  Aug 25 2021
  • updated: Aug 25 2021, 21:20 ist
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Specially-abled Cell state president D K Suresh Kumar alleged that the BJP-led state government has been doing injustice to the people of Kodagu district.

In a press release, he said that during the tenure of the Congress-led state government, there were three ministers in Kodagu. But, after the BJP government has come to power, no minister's post has been given to MLAs from Kodagu.

"BJP has been cheating the people who have supported it, in a bid to appease the dissatisfied MLAs," he said.

Suresh Kumar further said that there is a need for Kodagu to have a district in-charge minister from the very district, as Kodagu has been witnessing several issues.

If an MLA from the district is made a minister, it will be easy to solve the problems, he said and urged the government to induct an MLA from the district as a minister in the cabinet and make him the district in charge.

