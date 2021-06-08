Congress leader seeks cancellation of SSLC exams

Congress leader seeks cancellation of SSLC exams

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • Jun 08 2021, 00:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 08 2021, 01:15 ist
Kechamada Saritha Poonacha

Owing to the consistent efforts of doctors, medical staff, health workers and other Covid warriors, the pandemic is coming under control in the state. In such a situation, the government should not commit a blunder by conducting Class 10 examinations, said district Congress spokesperson Kechamada Saritha Poonacha.

Stating that the new academic year is beginning from June 1, she said that if the examinations are held, there will be a rise in the Covid-19 cases. 

In the same manner that the Central government has cancelled CBSE and ICSE board examinations, the state government too should cancel SSLC exams, she said.

When the second PUC exams have already been cancelled, what is the problem with cancelling SSLC exams, she sought to know and asked the government not to play with the lives of children.

The opinion of experts should be sought and the results should be declared, she added.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Kechamada Saritha Poonacha
Congress spokesperson
SSLC exams
seeks cancellation
Covid-19
Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tryst with first-ever Dosa

Tryst with first-ever Dosa

Explained | India's Covid-19 vaccine policy flip-flops

Explained | India's Covid-19 vaccine policy flip-flops

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

How climate change may be affecting future of apples

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

In Pics | Easy steps to reduce your Carbon footprint

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

E3 2021: Schedule, how to register and where to watch

 