Congress leader to join BJP

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 12 2022, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2022, 00:53 ist

Ullal Block Congress former president Santhosh Shetty said that he and his supporters will join BJP during the BJP executive committee meeting planned on March 13. 

He said that he was disappointed with Congress MLA U T Khader.

"I had served as Konaje Congress president, Block Congress vice president and Block Congress president in the past. I am joining the BJP without any expectations," he added. 

Mangaluru

