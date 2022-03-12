Congress leader to join BJP

Ullal Block Congress former president Santhosh Shetty said that he and his supporters will join BJP during the BJP executive committee meeting planned on March 13.
He said that he was disappointed with Congress MLA U T Khader.
"I had served as Konaje Congress president, Block Congress vice president and Block Congress president in the past. I am joining the BJP without any expectations," he added.
Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand & Manipur only on DeccanHerald.com
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe