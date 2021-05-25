Congress leader urges authorities to dismiss medical officer

Cong leader urges authorities to fire medical officer

DHNS
DHNS, Gonikoppa,
  • May 25 2021, 22:58 ist
  • updated: May 26 2021, 00:08 ist

Zilla Panchayat former member and Congress leader B N Prathyu has urged the concerned authorities to dismiss medical officer Dr Shivashankar who has been suspended on the charges of receiving money for the treatment of Covid-19 patients at the Designated Covid Hospital in Madikeri.

In a press release, Prathyu stated that the people are suffering a lot due to Covid-19. In this situation, the medical officer was busy making money illegally. Hence a suspension does not suffice. Dr Shivashankar should be dismissed from the service.

Prathyu also said that the patients who were recovering from Covid-19 in the hospital have died suspiciously. An investigation should be initiated into the same.

He further alleged, "Dr Shivashankar who was working as a medical officer in the district hospital's TB department, has been carrying out discrepancies in his duties. He is alleged to have misused the department vehicle."

When Prathyu was a ZP member, he had visited the hospital several times.

He had noted that the medical officer was not signing the attendance book at the office.

B N Prathyu
Congress

