Congress membership drive will continue till March 31: D K Shivakumar

“India has completed 75 years of Independence. Now, the country is in distress. There is a need to rebuild the country. The country is in need of Congress and the people in the country are craving for a change. On the direction of AICC President Sonia Gandhi, we have initiated a membership drive which will continue till March 31,” said KPCC President D K Shivakumar.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, he said that they have a target of enrolling 50 lakh members by March 31.

“The party has taken the membership drive on war-footing, chief enrollers and enrollers are appointed in every booth to register members and training is provided to them. The membership drive is taken after 12 years,” he said.

The party had launched the membership drive recently and had given around 70,000 books to its workers to enrol members, but, it has now decided to go on a digital membership drive. The digital membership drive has already started and the party leaders are looking to give more push to it, said Shivakumar.

As many as 7,253 chief enrollers will be appointed. Already, 5,848 chief enrollers have been appointed. The enrollers will visit the households and will distribute pamphlets asking people who believe in the principles and leadership of the Congress to join the party as members by paying Rs 5. Those who wish to get an identity card from the party will have to pay Rs 10, he added.

“Those who have registered their names for membership will get voting rights in the party,” he said.

The membership drive will also help to elicit opinions of the party workers on the ticket aspirants, he added.

“I have visited DK and Udupi, to meet the chief enrollers of the membership drive,” he said.

He said that the youth in the country are in distress owing to the increase in unemployment in the country.

Our focus is on employment, he added.

The BJP which had promised of generating two crore jobs has failed to do so and the budget of 2022-23 had promised to generate 60 lakh jobs, said D K Shivakumar.