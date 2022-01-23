Congress opposes hike in power tariff

Udupi District Congress Committee spokesperson Bhaskar Rao Kidiyoor has condemned the move to revise the power tariff when people are already struggling following the Covid-19 pandemic and lockdown.

The rise in the prices of essential commodities has already put the common man through hardships. The proposed revision of tariff is condemnable, he said.

“The government is engaged in filling its exchequer by increasing the tax. Already power tariff has been increased in the past. The further increase will inconvenience the citizens,” he added.

The energy department should take steps to recover the pending bills rather than burdening the citizens, said Bhaskar Rao.