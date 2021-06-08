Congress plans Covid awareness campaign

KPCC working president Dhruvanarayana speaks during the distribution of ration kits in Virajpet.

The Congress will hold an awareness drive to check the transmission of Covid-19 in all the 224 Assembly constituencies. The drive aims at instilling confidence among people, said KPCC working president Dhruvanarayana.

He was speaking during the distribution of ration kits to the physically challenged and poor, in memory of late A K Subbaiah, organised by KPCC legal cell president A S Ponnanna.

The BJP-led government has failed miserably in tackling Covid-19 in the state. There is a shortage of beds and ambulances in urban areas, he said.

There was a conspiracy against the Mysuru deputy commissioner, he added.

KPCC legal cell president A S Ponnanna said that Congress has donated ambulances. 

DCC working president Dharmaja Uthappa also spoke on the occasion.

