Congress seeks extension of time to buy essentials

As the time of opening of government offices and banks is 10 am, the current relaxation provided by the government for the citizens does not serve any purpose. Therefore, the time for the purchase of essential items and to visit government offices should be extended to 12 noon, urged Madikeri Block Congress Minority Cell president Khalil Basha.

He opined that if the time is extended, it will help people, especially those from rural areas.

As per the current relaxation, senior citizens cannot visit banks to withdraw money. Also, others cannot get their bank-related jobs done as the relaxation is only upto 10 am.

In fact, the banks open after 10 am. Therefore, the officials and the elected representatives should revise the time to benefit people, he said.

He further said, "In the current situation, all items are essential. Students who are attending online classes need books and other stationery items. Therefore, the shops selling stationery items should be allowed to operate."

Even though extending lockdown is the best option towards preventing the spread of Covid-19, the financially marginalised sections, daily waged labourers, farmers, small vendors and autorickshaw drivers are suffering a lot. Many of them do not have money to buy medicines.

The government should declare a special package for the financially weaker sections and the interest on the loans availed by them should be waived.

He also lauded the Covid warriors for their dedicated work.