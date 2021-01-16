Congress to organise ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ on January 20

In support of the farmers’ agitation going on in Delhi, against the amendments to farm sector laws, the state Congress will organise ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ in Bengaluru on January 20.

A massive protest rally will be held at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, said KPCC Raitha Horata Samithi state unit president R Dhruvanarayana.

The farm laws that are detrimental to the farmers should be withdrawn. The pros and cons of the law should be discussed in the public domain before implementation.

However, here farm laws have been passed without any discussion. There was a lengthy discussion on the Food Security Act during the UPA regime. There was a discussion even before implementing MGNREGS, he added.

The farm laws are aimed at sidelining the APMCs. The government should strengthen its institutions. When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was chief minister of Gujarat, he was speaking on minimum support price. However, now he fails to raise a voice on MSP, said Dhruvanarayana.

The farmers have been staging a protest in Delhi amid harsh weather for the past one and a half months. Already, several farmers have lost their lives. In spite of this, the Prime Minister has failed to interact with them. Farmers from Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Kerala too have supported the farmers’ protest, he added.

He also said that the government has failed to check the rise in the price of petrol, diesel and LPG.