Congress worker assaulted in Karnataka's Puttur

Congress worker assaulted in Karnataka's Puttur

The youth injured in the assault, Praveen Acharya, had reportedly quit the BJP and joined the Congress a few months ago.

PTI
PTI, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 21 2023, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2023, 16:05 ist
The party flag of the Congress. Credit: DH File Photo

A Congress worker was assaulted allegedly by a BJP activist at Narimogaru village of Puttur taluk in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday, police sources said.

The youth injured in the assault, Praveen Acharya, had quit the BJP and joined the Congress a few months ago, sources said.

The accused has been identified as Praveen from the same locality.

Sources said the two were earlier working together for the BJP.

Praveen picked up a quarrel with Acharya over this issue on Tuesday and later assaulted and threatened him at the latter’s residence. The injured has been admitted to the Puttur government hospital.

A case has been registered at Puttur town police station, the sources said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
India News
BJP
Karnataka
Dakshina Kannada

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

Ancient Maya city discovered in Mexican jungle

World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day

World record: 3K disabled people do asanas on Yoga Day

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

Karan Johar pens happy note after UK Parliament honour

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

G20 delegates perform yoga at Raj Bhavan in Goa

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

Watch: Rajnath celebrates Yoga Day on board INS Vikrant

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

BBMP set to start its street dog census by June end

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

DH Toon | PM to celebrate International Yoga Day in US

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Elated over becoming grand father, says Chiranjeevi

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

 