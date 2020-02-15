Congress workers stage protest against LPG price hike

Congress workers stage protest against LPG price hike

  • Feb 15 2020, 23:12pm ist
  • updated: Feb 15 2020, 23:42pm ist
Congress workers cook using firewood, in protest against the rise in the price of LPG cylinders, in front of the taluk panchayat building in Mangaluru on Saturday.

Condemning the rise in the price of LPG cylinders and anti-Dalit policy of the Central government, District Congress Committee staged a protest in front of taluk panchayat building in Mangaluru on Saturday. The protesters prepared coffee using firewood.

Addressing the protesters, DCC President Harish Kumar said that price rise has affected the common man. The economic slowdown in the country has affected industries and employment in the country.

Those who raise their voice against the policies of the government are booked under the Sedition Act, he said.

MLC Ivan D’Souza said the price of LPG cylinders has been increased by Rs 145 all of a sudden. Owing to the wrong policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the country is facing distress. The banks are bankrupt.

Former minister Abhayachandra Jain said, “The Centre had promised to double the income of farmers. However, now they are neglecting the farmers and poor labourers. The rise in the price of petrol and diesel will have an impact on the essential commodities.”

