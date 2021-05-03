'Conspiracy against JD(S) district president'

Those who do not even have the primary membership of the JD(S), have been issuing statements against the party's district president, only to propitiate some self-declared leaders, alleged District Youth JD(S) general secretary K G Jashir.

He said that owing to the efforts of JD(S) district unit president K M B Ganesh, JD(S) has won more votes in CMC elections, compared to the previous elections. In many wards, JD(S) candidates have come in the second position, after giving a tough fight to the BJP candidates.

But, some leaders who are craving for publicity, are not able to stand the achievement of Ganesh and are conspiring against him. However, this will not have any impact on his leadership, said Jashir.

He further said, "JD(S) earning a significant number of votes, being a regional party, is an achievement in itself. Both the Congress and BJP are national parties and have money and power. But, JD(S) has performed only with the support of people."

Jashir asked those who have made allegations against the JD(S) district unit president to reveal how many votes they were able to bring in their respective booths.

The leaders should prove themselves by winning the Gram Panchayat elections. Nameplates cannot make one a leader, he added.