‘Conspiracy to deny education to Muslim girls’

All India Imams’ Council National Committee member Jafar Sadiq Faizi charged that the controversy surrounding the hijab was a conspiracy aimed at denying education to Muslim girls and discriminating them from others.

When fundamental rights have been denied, the time has come to protest and fight till justice is delivered to Muslim girls, he told reporters on Wednesday.

“The students were seeking their Constitutional rights. But, their rights have been denied by Karnataka High Court in its order that declared wearing of hijab does not form part of essential religious practice of Islamic faith,” he said.

People from many religions cover their heads with clothes. The Constitution has given the right to wear clothes of one’s choice, which finds a mention in all the textbooks of schools and colleges, said Jafar Sadiq Faizi.

The controversy over hijab was not created by the six students from Government College in Udupi, but, by MLA Raghupathi Bhat, he charged.

‘Emphasise education’

Women India Movement Karnataka (WIMK) declared that the High Court verdict on the hijab was unjust. The state government should take a final decision keeping in mind the future of students.

“Respecting religious practices, students should be given permission to wear the hijab while continuing their education. The anti-Muslim stand should be dropped and government should emphasise the education of Muslim girl students,” said WIMK state president Shahida Tasnim.

All India Imams’ Council and Women India Movement Karnataka also extended their support to the Karnataka bandh call given by Ameer-e-Shariat of Karnataka on Thursday.